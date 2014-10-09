FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's net capital outflow falls to $5.7 billion in Q3
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 9, 2014 / 4:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's net capital outflow falls to $5.7 billion in Q3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context and details)

MOSCOW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Net capital outflows from Russia halved in the third quarter of the year, compared with the previous quarter, balance of payments data published by the central bank showed on Thursday.

The size of capital outflows from Russia is closely watched as an indicator of the strain placed on the economy by international sanctions and tensions with Western nations over the crisis in eastern Ukraine.

An acceleration of outflows this year has led to a sharp fall in the rouble, and is also reflected in declining investment and economic growth.

The bank said the net capital outflow by banks and companies reached $77.5 billion in the first nine months of 2014 compared with $45.7 billion for the same period a year ago.

The $77.5 billion figure includes a negative adjustment for currency swaps of $9.1 billion, and a positive adjustment of $1.4 billion for changes in banks’ correspondence accounts at the central bank.

The bank said the adjusted outflow was $5.7 billion in the third quarter, down from $10.2 billion in the second quarter and $61.7 billion in the first quarter.

Russia’s trade surplus was $151.2 billion in January-September and the current account surplus at $52.3 billion, the bank said on its website www.cbr.ru. (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Jason Bush; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.