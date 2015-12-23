UPDATE 1-Russia's cenbank sees no problem with exporters' activity in forex market -Interfax

(Adds quotes, details, background)

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is happy with exporting companies’ activity in the foreign exchange market and believes rates are being set naturally by the market, central bank chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency on Wednesday.

As part of measures to bring stability to the money market after the rouble’s sharp fall last year, Russian officials had called on exporting firms to sell some of their foreign exchange revenues at home to help the rouble.

In an interview with Interfax, Nabiullina said that last year, both exporters and the population were expecting the rouble to fall further, which pressured the national currency and increased demand for foreign currency.

“Now, in my opinion, behaviour of exporters has radically changed and the thing is not that there are any agreements with them. The rouble rate is now being determined by market factors,” Nabiullina said.

“It is absolutely impossible to expect the rate to move in one certain direction. That said, exporters have no expectations which would force them to keep forex revenues... There is no need to introduce a mandatory sell if economic stimulus works.”

The rouble firmed 0.4 percent on Wednesday on stronger oil. Still, it remains 21 percent weaker against the dollar compared with December last year.

The central bank loosened some of the regulations on Russian banks last year when the crisis struck, such as on some loan-loss provisions and on the exchange rates banks can use to value their foreign-currency assets.

Nabiullina repeated to Interfax on Wednesday that the central bank was preparing to withdraw those favourable conditions from Jan. 1.

She added that under the base scenario, the banking system in general would not need a capital injection next year. Russian banks received around 1 trillion roubles ($14 billion) in capital via OFZ treasury bonds, issued late last year. ($1 = 70.9275 roubles)