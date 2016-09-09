UPDATE 1-Russia c.bank governor says economic trends not yet clear cut

(Adds quotes, context)

SOCHI, Russia, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Economic trends and price dynamics in Russia are not yet clear cut, central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, adding that monetary policy would remain moderately tight.

Nabiullina also said the central bank was concerned about the risk of unsecured consumer lending growing quickly, adding that could hinder a slowdown in inflation.

Her comments come a week before the central bank next decides on its key rate.

Economists polled by Reuters late last month expected a 50 basis point rate cut at the Sept. 16 rate meeting, citing falling inflation.

"The Bank of Russia's monetary policy remains moderately tight and will be so in future," Nabiullina told a banking forum in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi.

"That means that interest rates in the economy, including the key rate, will be several percentage points higher than inflation."

Nabiullina called positive interest rates a "new reality" in which the Russian economy would have to live for the foreseeable future in order to develop.

She said the central bank was worried that the formation of a structural surplus of liquidity in Russia's banking sector would spur high-risk lending.