Russia c.bank holds key policy rate

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 11 percent on Friday, pausing a monetary easing cycle as expected.

The bank said in a statement on its website that inflation and inflation expectations were showing a clear upward trend, impacted by exchange rate dynamics.

