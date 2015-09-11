FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank holds key policy rate
#Market News
September 11, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank holds key policy rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank left its main interest rate on hold at 11 percent on Friday, pausing a monetary easing cycle as expected.

The bank said in a statement on its website that inflation and inflation expectations were showing a clear upward trend, impacted by exchange rate dynamics.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ ^ Bank of Russia key rate, inflation and GDP growth:

link.reuters.com/gyk43w ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ (Reporting By Jason Bush, Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)

