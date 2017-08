MOSCOW, June 1 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said in an interview with CNBC that she saw room to ease monetary policy further but that the pace of easing would depend on economic data.

Nabiullina added that the central bank would revise its oil price forecast in mid-June and repeated that inflation expectations remain elevated. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya; editing by Maria Kiselyova)