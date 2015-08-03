Russia c.bank says no set rouble rate to restart buying FX - RIA

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Monday it has not set a rouble exchange rate at which it will restart replenishing its foreign reserves, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The bank last week stopped buying foreign currency because of a rise in market volatility.

RIA also quoted the bank as saying it would decide on buying more FX based on market situation and the state of the Russian economy.

The bank still aims to bring its reserves to 500 billion dollars, but would now take several years to do it, RIA added.