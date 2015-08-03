FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank says no set rouble rate to restart buying FX - RIA
August 3, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank says no set rouble rate to restart buying FX - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Monday it has not set a rouble exchange rate at which it will restart replenishing its foreign reserves, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The bank last week stopped buying foreign currency because of a rise in market volatility.

RIA also quoted the bank as saying it would decide on buying more FX based on market situation and the state of the Russian economy.

The bank still aims to bring its reserves to 500 billion dollars, but would now take several years to do it, RIA added.

Reporting by Jack Stubbs,; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
