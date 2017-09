MOSCOW, March 2 (Reuters) - Inflation expectations in Russia are falling, but remain high and are a matter of concern for the country’s central bank, its First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told Russian television on Wednesday.

Yudayeva also said the rouble’s volatility was related international oil prices but the situation was stabilising. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Dominic Evans)