Russia c.bank forecasts inflation will slow to 9.7-10.0 pct in Jan
January 20, 2016 / 8:07 AM / 2 years ago

Russia c.bank forecasts inflation will slow to 9.7-10.0 pct in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank forecasts inflation will slow to 9.7-10.0 percent in January, according to a document published on its website on Wednesday.

Inflation was running at 12.9 percent in December but is expected to decline due to a high base effect from early last year.

The central bank document also said restrictions on certain Turkish food imports that took effect from Jan. 1 had not had a significant impact on prices. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

