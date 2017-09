MOSCOW, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Russian annual inflation in February will be 8.3-8.7 percent, the central bank said in a statement on its website on Friday.

The bank said inflationary risks remain high amid economic uncertainty. Trade sanctions on Turkey did not have a negative impact on prices, the bank said. (Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Margarita Papchenkova)