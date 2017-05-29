FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank: inflation expectations rose in May
May 29, 2017 / 10:07 AM / 3 months ago

Russian c.bank: inflation expectations rose in May

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 29 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Monday that inflation expectations among households started rising again in May.

The share of respondents in a poll who think that 2017 inflation will significantly exceed 4 percent rose to 59 percent in May, up from an all-time low of 55 percent seen in April, the central bank said.

Higher inflation expectations usually limit room for rate cuts as the central bank has shown a strong commitment to bring inflation down to a post-Soviet low of 4 percent and keep it close to that level. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

