3 months ago
Russia c.bank: inflation slowdown due to temporary factors - Ifx
May 15, 2017 / 12:01 PM / 3 months ago

Russia c.bank: inflation slowdown due to temporary factors - Ifx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 15 (Reuters) - Inflation has almost fallen to the Russian central bank's target of 4 percent, but this is mainly due to temporary factors such as a stronger rouble and good harvest, the head of the bank's monetary policy department said on Monday, Interfax reported.

Speaking at a banking conference, Igor Dmitriev said that inflationary expectations remained high, which could fan inflation in the future, Interfax reported.

Lower inflation opens the door for more rate cuts by the central bank, but the central bank has been cautious over the past year. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

