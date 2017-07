MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank said on Wednesday that inflation was in line with a forecast it made a year ago that inflation would fall to below 5 percent in May-July and to 4 percent at the end of 2017.

Consumer inflation in Russia unexpectedly accelerated to 4.4 percent in June, data showed last week, challenging the central bank's aim of bringing inflation to 4 percent this year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)