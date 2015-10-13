FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Nabiullina says c.bank sure it will meet inflation target
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 13, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Nabiullina says c.bank sure it will meet inflation target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that the bank was sure it would reach its inflation target but wouldn’t attempt to achieve this at any cost.

The central bank aims to reduce inflation to 4 percent by the end of 2017. Inflation was running at 15.7 percent in September.

“Our policy is moderately tough because we don’t attempt to achieve our 4 percent goal with any methods over short periods,” she told an investor conference.

Nabiullina also said that the bank’s policy ensured sustainable and healthy economic growth.

She backed a government policy of raising regulated tariffs for natural monopolies below the rate of inflation. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.