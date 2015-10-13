Russia's Nabiullina says c.bank sure it will meet inflation target

MOSCOW, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Tuesday that the bank was sure it would reach its inflation target but wouldn’t attempt to achieve this at any cost.

The central bank aims to reduce inflation to 4 percent by the end of 2017. Inflation was running at 15.7 percent in September.

“Our policy is moderately tough because we don’t attempt to achieve our 4 percent goal with any methods over short periods,” she told an investor conference.

Nabiullina also said that the bank’s policy ensured sustainable and healthy economic growth.

She backed a government policy of raising regulated tariffs for natural monopolies below the rate of inflation. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)