FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank conducts 117.06 bln roubles worth of forex interventions on Oct 28
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 30, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank conducts 117.06 bln roubles worth of forex interventions on Oct 28

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it had conducted 117.06 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 28.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a delay. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (1 US dollar = 43.1950 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.