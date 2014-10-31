FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia c.bank conducts 125.08 bln roubles worth of forex interventions on Oct. 29
October 31, 2014 / 6:59 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank conducts 125.08 bln roubles worth of forex interventions on Oct. 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Russian central bank said on Friday it had conducted 125.08 billion roubles ($3 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 29.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a delay. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices, broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis and demand for foreign currency from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets. (1 US dollar = 41.6500 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

