FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank makes 109.62 bln roubles worth of additional forex interventions
Sections
Featured
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
October 15, 2014 / 6:10 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank makes 109.62 bln roubles worth of additional forex interventions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had conducted 109.62 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) worth of forex interventions in dollars on Oct. 10 and 13 and in euros on Oct. 13.

The central bank normally releases its interventions data with a two-day lag. On Tuesday, the bank said it had conducted 1.72 billion roubles ($42.52 million) worth of forex interventions in euros to defend the rouble on Oct. 10.

Because of a holiday in the United States, dollar expenditures for Oct. 10 were released later than usual.

The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices and broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.