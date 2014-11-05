Russia c.bank conducts 109.76 bln roubles in forex interventions on Oct. 30

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had conducted 109.76 billion roubles ($2.5 billion) worth of forex interventions to defend the rouble on Oct. 30.

The central bank releases its interventions data with a delay. The rouble has been sliding on falling oil prices, broad risk aversion towards Russia because of its role in the Ukraine crisis and demand for foreign currency from Russian firms shut out of international capital markets. (1 US dollar = 43.9075 Russian rouble) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)