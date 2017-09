MOSCOW, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Friday it had conducted 101.15 billion roubles ($1.87 billion) worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 3, in its second unannounced interventions since Nov. 10 when it floated the rouble.

1 US dollar = 54.1750 Russian rouble Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage