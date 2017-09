MOSCOW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it had conducted 102.29 billion roubles ($1.9 billion) worth of forex market interventions to support the rouble on Dec. 5.

The central bank announced its interventions data with a time lag. It has spent more than $70 billion defending the rouble since the start of the year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)