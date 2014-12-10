FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 10, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank conducts $400 mln worth of forex interventions on Dec. 8

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had conducted $400 million worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 8. This follows $4.53 billion in interventions last week.

The Russian currency has been sliding on falling oil prices, an economic slowdown and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that have restricted Russian firms’ access to international capital.

The central bank board is meeting on Thursday to consider interest rate policy. A Reuters poll on Tuesday predicted that the bank would increase its main lending rate by one point to 10.5 percent in a bid to help the rouble. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

