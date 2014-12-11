FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank conducted $348 mln in forex interventions on Dec. 9
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
December 11, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank conducted $348 mln in forex interventions on Dec. 9

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it had conducted $348 million worth of forex market interventions on Dec. 9.

This follows $400 million in interventions on Dec. 8 and around $4.5 billion in interventions last week to support the rouble, despite the central bank floating the currency in November.

The Russian currency has been sliding on falling oil prices, an economic slowdown and Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis that have restricted Russian firms’ access to international capital. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.