Russia c.bank resumes publishing FX intervention data from March 1

MOSCOW, March 1 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank resumed on Wednesday publishing the amount of foreign currency purchases it carries out for the finance ministry.

The central bank's data showed it bought foreign currency worth 6.4 billion roubles ($109.6 million) on the domestic market on Feb. 27.

The central bank started buying an equivalent of slightly more than $100 million dollars a day for the finance ministry in early February but, at some point, stopped revealing the amount of interventions.

In February, the central bank spent around 82 billion roubles on buying foreign currency for the country's depleted fiscal buffers, its data showed on Wednesday. ($1 = 58.4165 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh and Vladimir Abramov; editing by Polina Devitt)