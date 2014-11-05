Russian central bank limits forex interventions to $350 mln a day

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had changed its intervention policy for the rouble exchange rate and was now limiting the size of its interventions to $350 million a day.

In a statement, the bank said the move would significantly increase the flexibility of the exchange rate, meaning the rate will now largely be determined be market factors.

The bank also said it would continue to move the rouble’s corridor against a dollar-euro basket by five kopecks once the bank has expended $350 million in interventions. The rouble has lost more than 20 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar this year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)