FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian central bank limits forex interventions to $350 mln a day
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank limits forex interventions to $350 mln a day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Wednesday it had changed its intervention policy for the rouble exchange rate and was now limiting the size of its interventions to $350 million a day.

In a statement, the bank said the move would significantly increase the flexibility of the exchange rate, meaning the rate will now largely be determined be market factors.

The bank also said it would continue to move the rouble’s corridor against a dollar-euro basket by five kopecks once the bank has expended $350 million in interventions. The rouble has lost more than 20 percent of its value against the U.S. dollar this year. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, writing by Jason Bush, editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.