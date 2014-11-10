FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia c.bank governor says regular daily interventions abolished
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
November 10, 2014 / 9:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russia c.bank governor says regular daily interventions abolished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday that the bank has abolished its limited interventions of $350 million a day when the rouble is trading below “a level defined by rules”, without stating the level in question.

She said that instead the bank would intervene on the forex market at any moment with sufficient volumes to reduce speculative demand. She also said that the bank would temporarily limit its supply of rouble liquidity as this was being used for “games” on the currency market. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.