Russia c.bank governor says regular daily interventions abolished

MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday that the bank has abolished its limited interventions of $350 million a day when the rouble is trading below “a level defined by rules”, without stating the level in question.

She said that instead the bank would intervene on the forex market at any moment with sufficient volumes to reduce speculative demand. She also said that the bank would temporarily limit its supply of rouble liquidity as this was being used for “games” on the currency market. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)