Russian c.bank says bought $200 mln on forex market on May 19

MOSCOW, May 21 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Thursday it had bought $200 million of foreign currency on the market on May 19, the maximum daily amount it has been buying to top up its reserves.

The bank said last week it would buy anywhere between $100-$200 million worth of forex daily to replenish its reserves, which have fallen substantially since early last year as the rouble slumped and global oil prices collapsed.

A senior official at the bank said earlier on Thursday that the bank could change the size of its interventions if needed. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)