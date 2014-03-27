FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia ready to support banks with liquidity - cbank governor
#Market News
March 27, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

Russia ready to support banks with liquidity - cbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank is ready to take special measures to support banking sector liquidity but sees no need to do so yet, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

“We are ready to use all standard tools to provide liquidity to our banks,” Nabiullina told an investment conference.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government is ready to support banks with emergency measures similar to those used in the financial crisis of 2008-9 but that there is no need as yet. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush)

