Russian central bank says will limit rouble liquidity via FX swaps
November 11, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Russian central bank says will limit rouble liquidity via FX swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Tuesday it was limiting banking sector rouble liquidity by cutting temporarily the size of its foreign exchange swaps operations to an equivalent of $2 billion a day.

The limit is set for operations between Nov. 12 and Nov. 30.

“Further out, the central bank will assess the amount of rouble liquidity provision through currency swap operations taking into account the situation on the currency market,” the central bank said in a statement.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Lidia Kelly, editingby Jason Bush

