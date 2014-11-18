FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian c.bank says will keep limiting rouble liquidity through repos and FX swaps
November 18, 2014

Russian c.bank says will keep limiting rouble liquidity through repos and FX swaps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday it would continue to limit rouble liquidity through its repurchase agreements and foreign currency swaps.

“We do not propose to introduce legal restrictions on speculators, as we believe that does not make sense,” the central bank said in e-mailed comments.

“But we will continue to limit the provision of rouble liquidity through repo instruments and foreign currency swaps.” (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

