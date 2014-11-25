FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian cbank expects FX liquidity deficit to last for some time
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Russian cbank expects FX liquidity deficit to last for some time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank said on Tuesday a deficit of foreign liquidity on the domestic market could last for some time after foreign markets were closed to many Russian banks and companies by Western sanctions over Ukraine.

“The situation with the closure of external markets created imbalances on the foreign exchange market which cannot be overcome quickly,” Igor Dmitriev, head of the bank’s monetary policy department, told Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Dmitriev also said that demand for FX repo operations could increase as companies and banks approach the time when they need to repay external debts. He added that the situation with rouble liquidity was manageable. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

