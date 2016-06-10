FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Russia cenbank sees banking sector liquidity surplus in 2017
June 10, 2016 / 2:05 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Russia cenbank sees banking sector liquidity surplus in 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quote)

By Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The Russian banking sector will transition to a surplus next year, the Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday, revising earlier estimates of deficit ending already this year.

At the same time, the central bank is already mulling measures to mop up rouble liquidity to keep impact on inflation to the minimum and manage money market rates, Nabiullina told journalists at a press conference.

“The transition to a liquidity surplus will happen next year, that is a little bit later than we had expected,” she said.

The central bank considers raising minimum reserve requirements on banks’ rouble deposits, Nabiullina said. It also considers reintroducing the Operations with the Bank of Russia bonds (OBR), she added.

“In order to manage money market rates at a surplus we will use regular operations to absorb excess liquidity, deposit operations instead of providing banks with liquidity as we are doing now,” she said.

She added that OBR auctions, one of the main types of the fixed income instruments on the Russian market, but not used since 2010, could be reintroduced in a “trial mode” soon.

“We are ready in the near future, in the next two-three months to conduct a test placement for a few tens of billions of roubles to see what will be the demand,” Nabiullina added. (Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
