3 months ago
Russia c.bank sees liquidity surplus at up to 1 trln roubles at end 2017
May 18, 2017 / 10:01 AM / 3 months ago

Russia c.bank sees liquidity surplus at up to 1 trln roubles at end 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 18 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank said on Thursday it expected a structural liquidity surplus in the banking sector of between 0.5 trillion roubles and 1 trillion roubles ($8.66 billion-$17.31 billion) at the end of the year.

On the last working day of every month, the banking sector could temporarily swing back to a liquidity deficit, the central bank said in a monthly report on the banking sector and financial markets. ($1 = 57.7626 roubles) (Reporting by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alexander Winning)

