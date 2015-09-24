FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia cbank says rouble, forex liquidity improved - 1st dep governor
September 24, 2015

Russia cbank says rouble, forex liquidity improved - 1st dep governor

MOSCOW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Rouble and foreign exchange liquidity is much better now than it was at the end of 2014 and the beginning of this year, Russian Central Bank First Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva said on Thursday.

Speaking at an American Chamber of Commerce conference, Yudayeva also said that the economic decline would probably continue for the next few quarters before gross domestic product growth becomes positive. (Reporting by Lena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Polina Devitt, editing by Jason Bush)

