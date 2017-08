MOSCOW, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday that a liquidity surplus would need to be sustained for the central bank to start liquidity absorption via OBR bond auctions.

She added that liquidity absorption has the task of bringing market rates close to the key rate. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)