Russia cenbank mulls measures to mop up liquidity - governor

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is considering raising reserve requirements on rouble deposits, the bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.
She also said that the bank will start issuing its own rouble bonds to test the market and have a mechanism ready when there is a liquidity surplus in the banking sector.
Nabiullina said such a surplus could happen next year.
