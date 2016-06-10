FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia cenbank mulls measures to mop up liquidity - governor
June 10, 2016 / 12:20 PM / a year ago

Russia cenbank mulls measures to mop up liquidity - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 10 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank is considering raising reserve requirements on rouble deposits, the bank’s Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Friday.

She also said that the bank will start issuing its own rouble bonds to test the market and have a mechanism ready when there is a liquidity surplus in the banking sector.

Nabiullina said such a surplus could happen next year.

Reporting by Alexander Winning and Katya Golubkova; Writing by Lidia Kelly and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush

