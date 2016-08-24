FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Russian c.bank still sees liquidity deficit until end of year
August 24, 2016
August 24, 2016 / 2:50 PM / a year ago

Russian c.bank still sees liquidity deficit until end of year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Russian central bank still sees a structural deficit of liquidity in the banking system until the end of the year, it said on Wednesday, adding that a switch to surplus liquidity could happen around the start of next year.

The bank said in a regular report on liquidity and the banking sector that there was a structural deficit of liquidity of 1 trillion roubles ($15.4 billion) at the end of July.

It also said that in July banks serving exporters sold the largest monthly amount of foreign currency on the domestic market in the past year. ($1 = 64.7653 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
