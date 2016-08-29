FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Russia c.bank: tighter reserve rules to make switch to liquidity surplus smoother
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 29, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Russia c.bank: tighter reserve rules to make switch to liquidity surplus smoother

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - The higher mandatory reserve requirements introduced for banks over the course of this year will make the switch to a liquidity surplus in the banking sector more smooth, the Russian central bank said on Monday.

The bank has raised reserve requirements for banks several times in 2016 and forecasts that the Russian banking sector could move from a structural liquidity deficit to a liquidity surplus early next year.

It said in a report published on Monday that the new level of reserve requirements set in June would lead to banks' demand for liquidity rising by 0.4-0.5 trillion roubles ($6.2-$7.7 billion) in August-September. ($1 = 65.0371 roubles) (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.