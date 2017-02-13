MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia's central bank said on Monday it would use auction operations to compensate for liquidity flows generated by the finance ministry buying foreign currency to replenish the country's fiscal reserves.

In a regular report on liquidity, the central bank added that non-residents had partially closed their long positions in the rouble as a result of the finance ministry announcing the dollar buying programme in late January.

The bank said it expected a structural liquidity surplus to grow by the end of the year, but that a structural liquidity deficit could form at some stage in the coming months. (Reporting by Alexander Winning and Elena Fabrichnaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn)