8 months ago
Russia c.bank says could hold rouble repos by year-end
December 8, 2016 / 3:03 PM / 8 months ago

Russia c.bank says could hold rouble repos by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank could hold rouble repo operations by the end of the year as well as the deposit auctions it holds to absorb liquidity, the bank said in a report on Thursday.

Repos inject liquidity into the economy, the opposite function of deposit auctions.

The central bank also said it expected a liquidity inflow into banks from the Reserve Fund in the first half of December.

The finance ministry is spending the fund to cover the budget deficit.

The central bank report published on Thursday added that November saw the largest outflow of non-resident money from OFZ bonds since January.

It also said non-residents were keeping long positions in the rouble, judging by foreign-currency swap operations. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

