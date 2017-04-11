FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Russia's cenbank says may reach inflation target ahead of schedule
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 9:24 AM / 4 months ago

Russia's cenbank says may reach inflation target ahead of schedule

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank may reach its inflation target of 4 percent much earlier than it originally expected, First Central Bank Deputy Governor Ksenia Yudayeva told reporters on Tuesday.

"Inflation is at 4.2-4.3 percent now, the target (of 4 percent) is not far away and can be reached much earlier than the end of the year," she said.

Asked about the possibility of a further cut in the key rate at the central bank's meeting this month, Yudayeva said that inflation data was promising so far but that the central bank would evaluate all the information before the meeting. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn)

