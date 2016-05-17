UPDATE 1-Russian interbank lending rates seen below c.bank key rate

(Adds details, context)

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s overnight interbank lending rates are expected to stay below the central bank’s key rate in May, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday, illustrating improving sector liquidity.

The recent trend for banks to lend below the central bank rate underscores how previously tight monetary conditions are easing as rouble liquidity is boosted by government spending, reducing the need for the central bank to cut policy rates.

“This implies the CBR will not hasten to cut the key rate because conditions will be easier,” said Evgeny Koshelev, an analyst at Rosbank.

The central bank left its key rate unchanged at 11 percent at its last monetary policy meeting in April. It said at the time market interest rates would decline even without the central bank cutting its own rate.

The one-day Moscow InterBank Actual Credit Rate (MIACR), a money market measure compiled by the central bank, averaged 10.73 percent in April, down from 10.94 percent in March and 14.36 percent in April 2015.

The central bank attempts to keep money market rates in a two-percentage-point range, with the key rate at the centre of this range. Rates in the bottom half of the range therefore imply relatively easy market conditions.

Russian banks are also lowering interest rates more generally, illustrating how easing monetary conditions are beginning to trickle through to the wider economy, although lending growth remains sluggish.

The central bank has previously said the banking sector would shift from a liquidity deficit to a surplus in the second half of the year, because the government is injecting roubles by spending its Reserve Fund to finance the budget deficit.

Spending the Reserve Fund increases the rouble money supply because the central bank creates roubles to buy foreign currency from the finance ministry, but does not sell the foreign currency to absorb the roubles on the market.

The Finance Ministry converted over $5 billion worth of foreign currency from its Reserve Fund in April, the first conversion this year.

The central bank recently began sales of treasury bonds to absorb the additional liquidity.

Although monetary conditions are easing, a cut in the central bank’s key rate is still anticipated by markets in the coming months.

Money and fixed income markets are pricing in a 25 basis point to 50 basis point cut in the key rate over the next three months, the central bank said in Tuesday’s report.