FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian c.bank sees overnight lending rates slightly below key rate in May
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 17, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Russian c.bank sees overnight lending rates slightly below key rate in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s overnight interbank lending rates are seen staying slightly below the central bank’s key rate in May, the central bank said in a report on Tuesday, pointing to healthy banking sector liquidity.

Money and fixed income markets are pricing in a 25 basis point to 50 basis point cut in the key rate over the next three months, the central bank said.

“The dynamics of long-term rates in the money and debt markets reflect a continuation of market participants’ expectations of monetary policy easing in 2016,” the central bank said.

The central bank left its key rate unchanged at 11 percent at its last monetary policy meeting in April. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.