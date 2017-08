MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Russia's Deposit Insurance Agency intends to ask the central bank for a 100 billion rouble ($1.54 billion) loan, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moisseev said on Tuesday, the Interfax news agency reported. ($1 = 65.1286 roubles) (Reporting by Jack Stubbs; writing by Jason Bush; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)