MOSCOW, March 25 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank will exclude from higher risk coefficients foreign-currency loans to firms with over 60 percent of their revenues in foreign currency, a deputy governor of the central bank said on Friday.

The central bank is introducing the new rules to try to reduce forex risks in the banking sector. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)