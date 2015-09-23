FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Russia c.bank says saw rise in suspect securities trades by large banks in 2014
September 23, 2015 / 12:21 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-Russia c.bank says saw rise in suspect securities trades by large banks in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects title to head of dept, not deputy head)

MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia’s central bank saw a rise in suspect securities trades involving large banks in 2014, but the banks themselves stopped the trades after discussions with the regulator, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.

“The most complex scheme was with depositories, trading companies. We saw a certain anomaly,” said Yury Polupanov, head of the central bank’s financial monitoring and currency control department.

“Suddenly there was an upsurge in purchases of securities abroad. We started to investigate and saw a transit flow.”

“These deals involved large organisations, which value their reputation. ... With the majority of the organisations we’re finding an understanding,” Polupanov said. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
