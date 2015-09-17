FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Cenbank Gov says Fed rate raise could increase volatility
September 17, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Russia's Cenbank Gov says Fed rate raise could increase volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KAZAN, Russia, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Russia’s Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that a rate raise by the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase market volatility but her bank is ready to act to ease the situation.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of a banking conference in Kazan in central Russia, Nabiullina said that the Fed’s decision has been largely priced in by markets.

She added that the rouble’s current exchange rate is close to equilibrium. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Jack Stubbs, Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)

