FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rouble trims losses on speculation of c.bank meeting
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Piracy
November 7, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

Rouble trims losses on speculation of c.bank meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The rouble trimmed losses on Friday amid market chatter that the central bank was holding a meeting on the rouble.

A source told Reuters that a meeting was taking place with Governor Elvira Nabiullina at the moment but would not reveal more details.

The rouble slid over 3 percent in early trade, weakening beyond 48 roubles per dollar for the first time. After the speculation about the meeting emerged, the rouble strengthened by around 2 percent.

At 0945 GMT, the rouble was still down 1.3 percent from Thursday’s close at 47.49 against the dollar. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.