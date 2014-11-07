Rouble trims losses on speculation of c.bank meeting

MOSCOW, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The rouble trimmed losses on Friday amid market chatter that the central bank was holding a meeting on the rouble.

A source told Reuters that a meeting was taking place with Governor Elvira Nabiullina at the moment but would not reveal more details.

The rouble slid over 3 percent in early trade, weakening beyond 48 roubles per dollar for the first time. After the speculation about the meeting emerged, the rouble strengthened by around 2 percent.

At 0945 GMT, the rouble was still down 1.3 percent from Thursday’s close at 47.49 against the dollar. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Lidia Kelly and Alexander Winning; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)