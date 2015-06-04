FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Without structural reform, Russia heads for small growth- cbank head
June 4, 2015 / 7:18 AM / 2 years ago

Without structural reform, Russia heads for small growth- cbank head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 (Reuters) - Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday that without structural reform, Russia’s economy could only see small growth.

Speaking at a banking conference in Russia’s second city of St Petersburg, Nabiullina said the bank expected banks to make a profit next year of around 100 billion roubles ($1.82 billion) and that it would smoothly return to standard bank regulation at the end of 2015.

She said the current economic situation should not delay the introduction of Basel standards. ($1 = 54.9300 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Elena Fabrichnaya, Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Jason Bush)

