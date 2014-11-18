Russian c.bank governor says no alternative to rouble float

MOSCOW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia’s central bank on Tuesday defended the bank’s decision to float the rouble, saying that continuing to manage the exchange rate would have led to bigger losses of gold and foreign exchange reserves.

Elvira Nabiullina told the lower house of parliament there had been no alternative to floating the rouble earlier this month - the currency has fallen almost 30 percent against the dollar this year. She said Russia’s financial market was more stable than on previous occasions when oil prices fell sharply. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya, Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, Writing by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Timothy Heritage)