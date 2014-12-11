FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia's Nabiullina: c.bank to be flexible amid economic uncertainty
#Credit Markets
December 11, 2014 / 1:21 PM / 3 years ago

Russia's Nabiullina: c.bank to be flexible amid economic uncertainty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The governor of Russia’s central bank Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday the bank was ready to be flexible and use non-standard measures to preserve financial stability.

Speaking after the central bank raised rates by 100 basis points to curb inflation and halt a sharp slide in the rouble, Nabiullina told a news conference that Russia could see capital outflows of up to $120 billion in 2015.

She also said the bank was willing to raise rates further if inflation risks grew and that the bank could spend around $70 billion in forex interventions in 2015. (Reporting by Elena Fabrichnaya and Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

