Russian c.bank governor says lowering key rate too fast is risky

ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 4 (Reuters) - Lowering the Russian central bank’s key lending rate too quickly carries risks as it could lead to inflation rising and currency swings, the bank’s governor said on Thursday.

Elvira Nabiullina also said in a speech in St Petersburg that lowering inflation expectations was now a key task, and a lowering of these expectations would enable the central bank to cut its main rate further.

She said she expected banks to react more quickly to cuts in the key rate. The central bank has cut its key rate by 450 basis points this year to 12.5 percent, and will hold its next meeting to discuss it on June 15.